Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,991 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,477,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,005,000 after purchasing an additional 505,354 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,567,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,822,000 after buying an additional 177,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 33.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,992,000 after buying an additional 123,252 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $149.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

