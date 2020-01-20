Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 54,341 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,341 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,083,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,346,000 after buying an additional 4,537,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,649,000 after buying an additional 4,592,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centurylink by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,379,000 after buying an additional 738,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centurylink by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,051,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after buying an additional 997,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,943,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centurylink stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

