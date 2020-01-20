Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $189.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.50 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.83.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

