Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 6,210 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $42.41 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.6069 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

