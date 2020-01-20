Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Lowered by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,889 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.24.

YUM stock opened at $105.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.52 and a 12-month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

