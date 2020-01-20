Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,984 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,820.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,817.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.