Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,713 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. CSFB downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of TD stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

