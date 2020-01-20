Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 8,364 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after buying an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 729,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,743,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,813,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 572,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,873,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $189.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.83.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

