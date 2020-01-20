O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $440.68 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $331.34 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.77 and a 200-day moving average of $410.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total transaction of $109,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total transaction of $7,375,918.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 127,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,854,126.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.53.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

