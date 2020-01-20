Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204,105 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.