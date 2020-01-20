Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $58.28 on Monday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

