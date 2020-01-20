Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 73,477 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in HP were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HP by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 645.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,860 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in HP by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in HP by 3,092.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,959,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $21.97 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

