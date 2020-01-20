Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

