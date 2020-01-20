Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 25,691 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6,073.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Healthequity in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $73.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

