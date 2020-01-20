iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

IVE stock opened at $131.78 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $105.89 and a 12 month high of $131.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

