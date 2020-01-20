Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 779 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 55,974 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 121,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,359,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,678.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,652 shares of company stock worth $36,734,738 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.53.

ORLY opened at $440.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $331.34 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

