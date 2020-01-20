Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 12,050 Shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science & Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Science & Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.