Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,308,000 after buying an additional 142,213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 88,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3789 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

