Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $96.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.00%.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

