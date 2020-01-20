Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6,143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 125,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 123,850 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 140,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 52,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.16 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.14 and a 1 year high of $107.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

