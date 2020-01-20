Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,657,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,353,000 after buying an additional 655,723 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,042,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,416,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,807,000 after buying an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE BAM opened at $62.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.