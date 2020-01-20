Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 62,354 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

