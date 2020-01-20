Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Reduced by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.88.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $339.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

