Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 209 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 463.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,017.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

