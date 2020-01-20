iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $221.97 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $148.50 and a 52-week high of $222.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.94.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.