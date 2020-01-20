Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

NYSE ET opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ET shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.