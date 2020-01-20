Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 12,024 Shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 20.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after buying an additional 79,341 shares in the last quarter.

DCF stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $9.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.

About Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

