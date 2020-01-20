bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upgraded bluebird bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.56.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $98.04 on Friday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,977 shares of company stock worth $1,263,376. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

