Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 21.93 and a quick ratio of 20.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.