Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AROW opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $555.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.62. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 26.90%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $54,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $218,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,434,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.