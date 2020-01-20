Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

AMRS opened at $2.97 on Friday. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 488,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 325,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 305,029 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

