Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPI. Goldman Sachs Group cut Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.39.

NYSE LPI opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.79. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,796,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,009,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 286.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 10,695,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,877 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 352.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,602,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,931 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,218,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,169 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.