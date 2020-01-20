Insider Selling: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells $22,350.00 in Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $22,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $44.43 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $603.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRC. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

