Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.86.

Shares of ADAP opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 500,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.