ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABMD. Raymond James downgraded ABIOMED from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $297.80.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $181.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.99. ABIOMED has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 17,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,514,000 after buying an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,408,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,057,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 459.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 130,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,979,000 after buying an additional 107,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

