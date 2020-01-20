Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Newell have outperformed the industry in the past six months, driven by gains from its Transformation Plan. The company recently completed the Accelerated Transformation Plan with the divestiture of its USPC business. These efforts have enabled the company to deliver growth via improving market share gains, point of sale growth, innovation and e-commerce as well as cost-saving plans. Moreover, it delivered better-than-expected earnings and sales in third-quarter 2019. Further, it remains optimistic on progress of its turnaround efforts. Management also decided to retain the Mapa/Spontex and Quickie businesses due to solid prospects. However, headwinds related to declining core sales and currency remain. Core sales are expected to decline in low-single digits in 2019. Also, management's soft view for the fourth quarter is concerning.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 147,679 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,531,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

