Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of MGY opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $250,794.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $471,481.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,073.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

