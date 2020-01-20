Analyzing Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) & Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

76.4% of Cytokinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Aravive shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytokinetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Aravive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cytokinetics and Aravive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Aravive 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cytokinetics currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.10%. Aravive has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.45%. Given Aravive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aravive is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

Profitability

This table compares Cytokinetics and Aravive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics -378.70% -10,351.99% -59.10% Aravive N/A -49.37% -39.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytokinetics and Aravive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics $31.50 million 22.77 -$106.29 million ($1.95) -6.23 Aravive $1.37 million 133.99 -$76.33 million ($10.64) -1.18

Aravive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aravive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cytokinetics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aravive has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aravive beats Cytokinetics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure; and reldesemtiv, a novel fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy. The company also develops reldesemtiv that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials in elderly subjects with limited mobility. In addition, it develops CK-3773274, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; and AMG 594, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has strategic alliances with Amgen Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. Cytokinetics, Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.