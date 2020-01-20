DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S’s FY2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVDCY. ValuEngine upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCY opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.48. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

