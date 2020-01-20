Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

COHU has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.47. Cohu has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 251.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 198,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

