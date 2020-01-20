Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.81.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.26 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,638 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

