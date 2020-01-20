Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.38, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $33,586,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 1,800,130 shares during the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $16,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,950,000 after buying an additional 538,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 15.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,902,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.