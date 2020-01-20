Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Rating Lowered by Knight Equity

Knight Equity cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.42.

BKI stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 17,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,037,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,213,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,500,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,995,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 8.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,018,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,562,000 after purchasing an additional 223,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Black Knight by 238.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

