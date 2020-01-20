$778.42 Million in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce sales of $778.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $769.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.00 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $874.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of WOR opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

