$778.42 Million in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce sales of $778.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $769.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.00 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $874.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of WOR opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing Cytokinetics & Aravive
Analyzing Cytokinetics & Aravive
DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
Cohu Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus
Cohu Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus
Western Digital PT Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho
Western Digital PT Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho
Pan American Silver Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America
Pan American Silver Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America
Black Knight Stock Rating Lowered by Knight Equity
Black Knight Stock Rating Lowered by Knight Equity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report