KeyCorp Lowers Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $25.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

ATI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Allegheny Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 407.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 259,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 916.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

