$1.45 Million in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report $1.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.50 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $4.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 million to $4.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.97 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $13.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIN. BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 765,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 425,237 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

