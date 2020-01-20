$1.45 Million in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report $1.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.50 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $4.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 million to $4.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.97 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $13.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIN. BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 765,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 425,237 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing Cytokinetics & Aravive
Analyzing Cytokinetics & Aravive
DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
Cohu Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus
Cohu Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus
Western Digital PT Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho
Western Digital PT Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho
Pan American Silver Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America
Pan American Silver Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America
Black Knight Stock Rating Lowered by Knight Equity
Black Knight Stock Rating Lowered by Knight Equity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report