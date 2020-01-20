Barclays Lowers GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,754 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 362.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,105,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,229,000 after purchasing an additional 866,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 537,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8,264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 456,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 451,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.