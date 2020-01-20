Barclays Lowers GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.
NYSE:GSK opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,754 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 362.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,105,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,229,000 after purchasing an additional 866,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 537,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8,264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 456,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 451,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.
