IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IQEPF. ValuEngine cut shares of IQE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IQE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. IQE has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IQE stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.72. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

