IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Downgraded by Barclays

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barclays cut shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IQEPF. ValuEngine cut shares of IQE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IQE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. IQE has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IQE stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.72. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing Cytokinetics & Aravive
Analyzing Cytokinetics & Aravive
DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
Cohu Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus
Cohu Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus
Western Digital PT Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho
Western Digital PT Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho
Pan American Silver Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America
Pan American Silver Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America
Black Knight Stock Rating Lowered by Knight Equity
Black Knight Stock Rating Lowered by Knight Equity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report