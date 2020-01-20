Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $723.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 915,970 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,475,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 212,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 834.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Analyst Recommendations for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

