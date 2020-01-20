QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get QAD alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QADA. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. QAD has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. QAD has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.28 and a beta of 1.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $155,070.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,290,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,798,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 20,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $946,867.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,311,303 shares in the company, valued at $196,336,738.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,361 shares of company stock worth $3,343,429. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QAD by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QAD by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 132,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QAD by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QAD by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in QAD during the third quarter worth $2,853,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.